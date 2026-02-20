Bruno Magpies keep hopes alive of top six

Not even a minute had been played when youngster Lee Chipolina struck first for Bruno’s Magpies against Europa Point on Friday.

The latter had not even had a chance to touch the ball before Bruno’s had threaded a number of passes together from the back to find themselves in a goalscoring opportunity.

Bruno’s entered the match knowing they had to win both of their last two matches in the second round to even have a chance of qualifying for the top six — and hope that Lynx would fail to secure the additional point which would make it impossible for Bruno’s Magpies to break into the top six.

Bruno’s did not slow their pace, looking to find a second, penning Europa Point into their half with not even ten minutes played.

Already out of contention for a top-six finish, Europa Point were playing for pride more than anything else. Even if they won both of their remaining second-round matches, the best they could hope for was to finish level with Lynx — the latter holding the advantage on head-to-head results, having won one and drawn the other between the two clubs this season.

With their season all but finished and just one match left to play after this, Europa Point offered little evidence of last season’s displays.

In the 7th minute, Europa Point had a clear chance to level the score, but Amador’s shot was well wide of the mark. Europa Point maintained the score at 1-0 for a prolonged period thanks largely to their goalkeeper.

Bruno’s response was immediate after Europa Point’s first chance, forcing a couple of saves from Tuleda almost straight away.

Just two minutes later, Dylan Borge turned his shot wide from just outside the six-yard box. Bruno’s, maintaining their momentum as they approached the first quarter-hour, gave their opponents no real breathing space. A combination between Del Rio, Britto and Borge ended with Tuleda making yet another intervention.

It took a determined run from Wright to force his way into a shooting opportunity for Europa Point in the 16th minute. However, the final effort was sent over the crossbar — more a panic shot than a composed attempt to find his spot.

Again, it was Bruno’s responding, pressing their opponents relentlessly. Chipolina’s presence provided further depth in Bruno’s attacking options.

Bruno’s could not have come closer to their second on the 24th minute. Tuleda blocked a header, but the rebound fell to Villar, whose close-range effort crashed against the crossbar.

It was Britto who was denied by Tuleda on the 29th as yet again Europa Point survived by the narrowest of margins.

Another Tuleda save followed in the 35th minute, and a corner kick that scraped onto the crossbar denied Bruno’s once more.

The tables were briefly turned when Zappacosta was forced to make a fine save moments later as Europa Point threatened to equalise with only their second attempt of the match.

All of Bruno’s efforts without a second goal still allowed Europa Point a pathway back into the game.

The first half finished with Bruno’s leading by a solitary goal.

In the second half, although Europa Point attempted to slow the pace almost immediately, it was again Tuleda in action within a minute of the restart.

Europa Point began to find some space through which to play, forcing a save from Zappacosta in the 50th minute.

The pace slowed as the match approached the hour mark. The game, which had been played at an accelerated tempo — largely driven by Bruno’s Magpies — had seen little intervention from referee Seth Galia.

At a time when Gibraltar was preparing for both Under-21 and senior internationals, the presence of many home-grown players would have been a welcome sight for selectors. Players such as Del Rio, Borge, Britto and Chipolina were now getting more minutes in senior football as key figures in Bruno’s starting eleven. Others, such as Peacock and De Torres, were also receiving first-team opportunities, while Hernandez and Ronco — although on the bench — had already featured in national team selections.

Bruno’s, who next face Lincoln Red Imps in what could prove a survival battle for the black and whites, could present selectors with a dilemma ahead of June’s squad selection. Failure to qualify for the top six would leave Bruno’s out of competitive football and bring an early end to the season for these players, reducing the options of fit and ready footballers available for selection.

By the 70th minute, Europa Point had done enough to stall Bruno’s and take the wind out of their sails. The Magpies were beginning to feel the frustration of having missed so many chances to extend their lead.

Substitute Leon Clinton forced Tuleda into a mid-air save within minutes of coming on.

Re-energising Bruno’s attack, the pressure finally told. Within minutes, Chipolina found a pass at the far post and saw his strike bounce off a defender and into the net.

Moments later, Peacock found a route into the goalmouth, forcing the Europa Point defence to cover at the near post. A low cross was delivered to Chipolina arriving at the far post for a simple tap-in as Bruno’s scored their third in the 76th minute. Chipolina having scored two and forced a third — although the second would officially be recorded as an own goal.

Del Rio, Chipolina and Britto were replaced with ten minutes remaining, Bruno’s now holding a comfortable lead and ensuring they would complete the match without injuries ahead of their crucial challenge against Lincoln Red Imps.

Bruno’s will also be keeping an eye on Lynx’s remaining matches — the first against St Joseph’s this Saturday, followed by Glacis United, a side already looking to finish their season early alongside Europa Point.