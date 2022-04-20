Bruno Magpies latest club to get into Europa Conference League
Bruno Magpies will become the fifth club in Gibraltar which will debut in European club competition football following last nights results between Lincoln Red Imps and College 1975 that secured a place in Europe for the to four clubs in the Gibraltar league. With College 1975 now knocked out of the Rock Cup the doors...
