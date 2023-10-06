Bruno Magpies makes it three from three with win against Lions Gibraltar

Although both teams struggled to find the final touch, Rooney made further changes around the hour mark, including Joseph Chipolina, aiming to inject new energy into the game.

Despite Lions coming close with a header just over the bar, Bruno's momentum continued. Lions defended stubbornly in their penalty area, halting Bruno's surge forward.

As the game reached its final half-hour, Lions' hopes of turning the tables on Bruno seemed to fade. Rooney's changes revitalized Bruno on the field.

Hernandez's attempt at a half-volley on the 63rd minute sailed over the bar, exposing Lions' defense once again. Hernandez had space to shoot inside the penalty area.

The inevitable goal came just a minute later, with Lions' defense leaving players unmarked, allowing Arguez to collect a pass on the right flank and calmly place the ball past Valades.

With a two-goal lead, Bruno slowed down their tempo in the final twenty minutes, while Lions struggled to move out of their half, limiting chances for Bruno.

Lions saw Cintas, who had been substituted moments earlier, receive a red card while on the bench. Despite this, Lions continued to struggle, and Bruno searched for a third goal.

Bruno Magpies missed an opportunity to score their third goal when Valades saved a penalty in the 91st minute. Their lack of effectiveness in front of goal raised concerns, despite dominating the match. Nathan Rooney, in the final twenty minutes, clearly showed his frustration as he bellowed instructions to his players from the touchline.

This marked Bruno's third consecutive victory in three matches played, although they were still far from the electrifying form they displayed at the end of last season when they won the Rock Cup final.