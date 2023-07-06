Bruno Magpies new signings in defeat against Preston

Bruno Magpies continued their preseason preparations ahead of next week’s Europa Conference first leg match against Dundalk with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Preston North End.

Although coming away with a 0-0 at halftime, and after producing a hard shift under the guidance of new head coach Alfonso Cortijo, a number of errors were to see the English side score three times on the second half.

Notably the match was to see some new faces within the ranks of Bruno Magpies line-up.

Among those starting in the first eleven was Joseph Chipolina who last season played for Glacis United. The former Lincoln Red Imps player, and a national squad regular, although now playing more from the bench, brings a wealth of experience into the squad. Juan Carlos Garcia, another former Glacis United player who has had Champions league experience with Lincoln Red Imps, plus international experience with Gibraltar was also among the first eleven to start against Preston.

Other new faces included Andres Dos Santos arriving from Mons Calpe and starting. Plus Scott Ballantine, Shay Jones and Anthony Hernandez. The latter having played a key role for Europa last season in midfield and also another regular in the national squad. Shay Jones, listed as having been transferred but appearing in the substitutes list.

On the bench Dan Bent and Kyle Casciaro both key senior players in Bruno Magpies recent success and Julian Del Rio who last season was absent due to injury.

New signing Juanje Arguez who arrives from El `ejido was also to start.

Bruno Magpies is understood to have shed some key players such as Ibrahim Ayew and Dylan Peacock both heading to Lincoln Red Imps, alongside Ocran heading to Manchester 62 and Lolo Soler who is yet not know where he is heading.

Luke Bautista, Jose Giraldez, who started against Preston, Liam Nash and Jeremy Perera are all understood to have signed for Bruno Magpies.