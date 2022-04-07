Bruno Magpies open up five point gap away from Glacis United

Glacis United 0-3 Bruno Magpies

It was a tentative start by both Bruno Magpies and Glacis United.

With both teams in a tight contest for the fourth placed spot, and both equally balanced the First twenty minutes saw both sides playing a somewhat risk-free game. Prodding at each other's defensive lines.

Littered with fouls in the early part of the match the game was a stop and start affair with no clear chances.

A relatively empty stadium once again highlighted how domestic league football continued to see a decline in interest from fans. Neither side made much headway with few attempts at goal in the first half hour. Bruno's fourth in the table at the start of the match and needing a win to keep their chase for third place started to slow the pace in the latter part of the half.

Short passes and not allowing to be forced to play the hurried game Glacis seemed to favour, Bruno's found thier way to break the deadlock.

A corner kick on the half hour mark which Glacis struggled to clear from the goalmouth eventually nudged into the goal.

Glacis tried to respond immediately but were met with a defence that had immediately tightened at the back.

Bruno's patience nearly paid off again as a quick break led to a free-kick at the edge of the box. The subsequent attempt on target ending in the keeper's arms.

The warning bells rang and Glacis seemed to step deeper into defence allowing Bruno's to come at them. Glacis were lucky not to concede with six minutes left of the first half. Morgan's close range shot diverted away by a defender standing on the goal mouth. Then, within seconds a further attempt

smashed onto the crossbar.

Their luck run out moments later as Glacis defence were in a shambles as they struggled to

clear a corner. The ball was then ran to the byline and the cross was diverted by a defender onto the crossbar. Confusion between the goalkeeper and defender allowed Bruno Magpies forward to sneak in and toe the ball into goal for their second.

The halftime whistle didn't come in fast enough for Glacis whose defence seemed to collapse into a shambles as a further mistake threatened for a third goal. Fortunately for them Bruno, this time did not react quick enough to grab the chance.

Glacis made a bold move at half-time with four substitutions. Amongst them goalkeeper Zappacosta changed for Jordan Perez.

The adjustments on the field saw Glacis putting Bruno's under pressure in the very early minutes. The high tension brought some sparks where early on in the half, players had to be separated with the referee having words with both sets of players to calm the situation.

Bruno Magpies soon settled back into their flow of play and started to put their own stamp on the game.

Morgan tested Perez just after ten minutes into the half with a free header from a free kick. Perez alert to the threat collecting comfortably.

As the match entered the hour mark the game saw a lull period with play through the centre of the park. Both sides cancelling each other out effectively. Glacis made their fifth and final substitution with thirty minutes still left on the clock.

The next attempt at goal did not come until the 65th minute. Galan adding the third for Bruno with a superb long range strike which left Perez rooted to his spot as the ball crashed into the back of the next.

Having failed to threaten Bruno's goal until then Glacis faced an uphill struggle as their opponents, confident with their three goal lead, comfortably maintained their defensive lines.

A free kick send just over the bar was the closest they had come with just twenty minutes of the second half left to play.

Settling into a defensive position between thier penalty area and half way line Bruno's grew in confidence as they stalled Glacis. Although Bruno rarely stepped beyond the halfway line Glacis a United failed to threaten Martin’s goal.

Bruno Magpies walked away with the crucial three points opening the gap further with Glacis United and keeping their touching distance from St Joseph.

The five point difference between Bruno Magpies and Glacis United will now need the latter to find points from not only their match against Mons Calpe in the third round, but also the top three clubs, St Joseph. Europa and Lincoln Red Imps merely to challenge for the fourth placed spot in the league.