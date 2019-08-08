Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Bruno Magpies signs JC Garcia as their list of HGP grows

By Stephen Ignacio
8th August 2019

Gibraltar national team player JC Garcia has become the latest home grown player to sign for last year’s Second Division champions Bruno Magpies as they prepare for the start of the National League next week.
JC Garcia, who played for Gibraltar Phoenix last season moved to Gibraltar United at the start of the summer. Since then and after mutual agreement, the player has moved on to Bruno Magpies as the exodus from Gibraltar United continues this umber.
The defender who once played for Lincoln Red Imps, debuted on Wednesday evening with Bruno Magpies just hours after signing for the club. He was to play forty-five minutes for the club as they went on to beat Chiclana 4-2 in a pre-season friendly.
He joins Bruno’s as they build up their home grown player numbers, last week seeing JP Duarte also joining after also having signaled an initial move to Gibraltar United earlier in the summer.
Bruno Magpies have this week confirmed the list of home grown players now available to them following this summer’s signings. They include:-
Matty Cafer
Brian Perez
Aaron Payas
JC Garcia
John Paul Duarte
Shea Breakspear
Jared Buhagiar
Lython from Manchester
Stephan Thorne
Plus renewals by
Jamie Fortuna and Ashley Rodriguez from last year
Several other youth players are understood to have signed for the club.
In the meantime the domestic league is due to restart as from Monday following the Pepe Reyes Memorial Trophy which is to be played on Sunday.
The league was due to start with sixteen clubs, although this could still change before Monday with the numbers further reduced.

Most Read

Local News

DPC defers old casino development, citing environmental issues

Tue 6th Aug, 2019

Local News

Congressmen support Gibraltar’s right to self-determination

Sat 3rd Aug, 2019

Local News

Serious traffic accident on Europa Road

Mon 5th Aug, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar Crystal set to close, making space for a new digital bank

Thu 1st Aug, 2019

Local News

Aspects of Gibraltar-Spain tax treaty are 'unjustified', Spanish expert says

Fri 26th Jul, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Bruno Magpies signs JC Garcia as their list of HGP grows

8th August 2019

Sports
Gibraltar athletes head to compete in European Third League championships

7th August 2019

Sports
Football shows it’s two faces during pre-season match in Spain

6th August 2019

Sports
Joachim to play for Europa Point

6th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019