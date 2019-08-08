Bruno Magpies signs JC Garcia as their list of HGP grows

Gibraltar national team player JC Garcia has become the latest home grown player to sign for last year’s Second Division champions Bruno Magpies as they prepare for the start of the National League next week.

JC Garcia, who played for Gibraltar Phoenix last season moved to Gibraltar United at the start of the summer. Since then and after mutual agreement, the player has moved on to Bruno Magpies as the exodus from Gibraltar United continues this umber.

The defender who once played for Lincoln Red Imps, debuted on Wednesday evening with Bruno Magpies just hours after signing for the club. He was to play forty-five minutes for the club as they went on to beat Chiclana 4-2 in a pre-season friendly.

He joins Bruno’s as they build up their home grown player numbers, last week seeing JP Duarte also joining after also having signaled an initial move to Gibraltar United earlier in the summer.

Bruno Magpies have this week confirmed the list of home grown players now available to them following this summer’s signings. They include:-

Matty Cafer

Brian Perez

Aaron Payas

JC Garcia

John Paul Duarte

Shea Breakspear

Jared Buhagiar

Lython from Manchester

Stephan Thorne

Plus renewals by

Jamie Fortuna and Ashley Rodriguez from last year

Several other youth players are understood to have signed for the club.

In the meantime the domestic league is due to restart as from Monday following the Pepe Reyes Memorial Trophy which is to be played on Sunday.

The league was due to start with sixteen clubs, although this could still change before Monday with the numbers further reduced.