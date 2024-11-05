Bruno Magpies stamp place in top four with win over Glacis United

Bruno Magpies 3

Glacis United 1

Just three points separated Bruno Magpies from Glacis United as they kicked off. Bruno sat just above mid-table, while Glacis were positioned just below the crucial top six. Bruno, initially expected to compete for the top three, had struggled to show last season’s consistency. Glacis, on the other hand, despite having invested less in their squad, had been producing better results than anticipated at the start of the season.

Bruno came close in the third minute with a powerful shot on the run that smashed against the post. Under the dull grey skies at Europa Point, the team in white kits had started with energy.

Bruno’s last defeat to Glacis United dated back to November 2022. Since then, they had secured six wins and a scoreless draw, advancing to European club competition, while Glacis had remained in Challenge Group play. Both sides had something to prove, especially Bruno, given high expectations.

Glacis settled and managed to test Lopez with an eighth-minute shot that stretched the keeper to block. With both teams seeking the breakthrough, the quick end-to-end exchanges opened up space early in the game. However, neither side initially slowed the pace to control possession.

By the 15th minute, Bruno slowed the game down, building play from the back, which allowed them to circulate the ball more effectively and push Glacis into their half. This more calculated approach paid off when a well-timed run behind the defenders met a cross that was chest-controlled and volleyed past the keeper, giving Bruno the lead.

Although Bruno was ahead, their head coach was still vocal, shouting instructions after they missed two breakaway chances shortly after the goal.

In the 18th minute, a poorly cleared corner led to chaos in the Glacis box. After two headers were blocked by the keeper, the rebound fell to a Bruno player, who tapped it toward goal. A defender initially blocked it, but the ball was finally tapped in, putting Bruno up 2-0. Glacis’ defence was static as Bruno extended their lead.

Two minutes later, Glacis were again scrambling to clear a corner, barely managing to clear the ball off the goal line.

A pause in the game ensued as Bruno treated two head injuries, which gave Glacis some reprieve. Glacis then ventured into Bruno’s half in the 30th minute, though it was short-lived. Bruno, confident with a two-goal lead, controlled possession comfortably.

However, Glacis surprised them in the 32nd minute with a rare surge forward, scoring on their first shot in over twenty minutes to beat Lopez.

Bruno’s momentum waned, and Glacis surged back, hitting the crossbar with a free kick in the 34th minute—a warning that Bruno’s slim lead was no guarantee.

Lopez had to produce a great block in the 38th minute as Glacis threatened again, followed by another save in the 41st minute when he rushed off his line to thwart an advancing attacker.

Glacis began to match Bruno on the field, forcing them to defend resolutely. Bruno only rekindled their early momentum in the final minutes of the first half, but Glacis remained a threat whenever they had possession.

The second half started with a speculative long shot from Bruno, forcing the Glacis keeper to scramble as it just cleared the top corner. Moments later, another Bruno shot was blocked, and the keeper had to make a double save, palming the second attempt over the bar for a corner—all within the first five minutes.

Bruno returned from halftime looking revitalized, possibly following a stern halftime talk from their coach, who had shown visible dissatisfaction with the first-half performance. They piled on pressure, initially pushing Glacis deep into their half.

In the 51st minute, Glacis wasted a corner and ended up giving away a corner themselves. Bruno didn’t capitalize, but in the 59th minute, they finally broke through for their third goal. After multiple attempts, they beat the Glacis keeper to restore their two-goal cushion.

Glacis, unable to regain the momentum that had previously threatened Bruno’s lead, didn’t get another shot until the 67th minute, which sailed over the bar.

Lopez fumbled a cross soon after, giving Glacis a brief chance as they earned a corner. Bruno’s defenders cleared the danger twice as Glacis lobbed the ball back into a crowded goalmouth.

As the final 20 minutes approached, Bruno narrowly avoided going down to ten men after a reckless challenge in the middle third. The Magpies then shifted to a possession-based approach, content to protect their lead with short passes and careful control, which frustrated Glacis, who struggled to find the rhythm to pose a real threat.

With Bruno adeptly managing the game and closing space, time ticked away with few chances until the 83rd minute. Bruno swung in a free kick from the left, forcing the Glacis keeper to punch it clear from his goal line. Three minutes from full-time, Bruno had another chance, but the Glacis keeper did enough to put off the attacker’s shot as he ran in behind the defence.

Glacis saw a glimmer of a chance in injury time but without any real threat to Lopez’s goal. Bruno secured the three points, widening the gap between the two teams to six points and solidifying their place within the top six.

This marked Bruno’s third win since their defeat to St. Joseph’s, moving them into fourth place, while Glacis stayed just outside the top six.