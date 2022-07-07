Bruno Magpies walk on Rooney wonderland as they claim their first European victory
Bruno Magpies 2-1 Crusaders, Europa Conference League Bruno Magpies, the Gibraltar national league club dubbed in the U.K. media affectionately as the “pub team,” due to their origins, went away celebrating their first victory in European football on their debut day. The club that has since its early days in the second division worked hard...
