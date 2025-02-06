Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Bruno punched through to QF

By Stephen Ignacio
6th February 2025

It was a tie which Bruno Magpies could ill-afford to lose. Facing lowly Europa Point who this week saw their Captain depart for Finland after three years with the club. A further blow to a club who have been unable to replicate last years success finishing just below a place in Europan football last season.
Bruno’s who themselves have had a dismal year with inconsistency in their results seeing them struggle to maintain themselves in touch with the top three and a head coach departure in Nathan Rooney, were not to make a mistake this time
Twp goals in the first half and a further two in the second half allowed them to see their way into the quarter finals of the Rock Cup, what could be their only option for a place in European football this summer if they do not see a change in their fortunes in the league.
With the economic pressures of possibly missing out on the financial benefits of European football, Brunos future depends now on this second part of the season. Already seeing some players depart Brunos will need to keep their heads and try and repeat their feat of reaching the final.

