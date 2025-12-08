Bruno’s clinch important three points from Mons Calpe

Bruno Magpies 2–1 Mons Calpe

Caught napping in the first fifteen minutes, Mons Calpe conceded twice against Bruno Magpies, turning what should have been a crucial match to maintain momentum in the top three into a difficult contest from which to salvage points.

Bruno Magpies had failed in the first round of the GFL to gather the results needed to challenge the top spots, yet their gameplay had left many with positive impressions. With things seemingly coming together early on, they were able to play with the upper hand from the start.

A tightly contested encounter between two sides capable of finishing within the top six saw Mons Calpe struggle to find scoring opportunities in the first half hour. Although the season began with Terence Jolley leading the predominantly homegrown squad, he has since shifted to assistant coach while Dutchman Youri Loen has taken charge — still maintaining the strong local core initiated by Jolley.

Mons Calpe struggled throughout the first half, not only failing to threaten Bruno’s goal but also accumulating five yellow cards — three issued to players on the pitch and two to officials on the bench.

The second half saw Bruno Magpies risk losing their grip on the match as they struggled to regain fluidity in the opening ten minutes. Having finished the first half looking tired, Bruno found themselves on the back foot. Mons Calpe, however, continued to endure a nightmare in the penalty area, with their forwards missing the target from the few chances that came their way.

Bruno appeared untroubled by the dull nature of the match, which was played largely in the middle third with both sides unable to establish rhythm or create sustained danger.

In the 65th minute Bruno Magpies suffered a blow when Dylan Borge was shown a straight red card. The Bruno player had been flattened by a deliberate shove from Palacio, but the Mons Calpe man reacted after feeling Borge’s tackle at his ankles and confronted him. Borge, reacting naively, inched forward and made minor chest contact, prompting Palacio to throw himself to the ground dramatically in front of the referee. Although the contact was minimal, it was enough to produce a red card.

Mons Calpe did not immediately take advantage of the numerical superiority, instead finding themselves pushed back as Bruno played in their half.

As the match entered the final fifteen minutes, Mons Calpe finally increased their pace, recognising they were going nowhere fast. They managed to push Bruno back but still failed to create clear chances.

Tempers rose as Mons Calpe players attempted to provoke reactions. De Haro was booked after being deliberately shoved when the ball had gone out for a throw. The Bruno player reacted by returning the shove and was booked as well.

Mons Calpe lacked real threat and were forced to chase back in the 81st minute as Bruno broke quickly. Regaining possession, Mons Calpe fired a powerful attempt over the crossbar, and soon after saw a cross flash across goal with no one there to tap in.

Bruno responded moments later with an attempted lob from a tight angle, turning the final minutes into a ping-pong sequence of end-to-end play — but without goals. This suited Bruno Magpies, who with a two-goal lead had the advantage, every failed attack eating valuable seconds Mons Calpe could not afford.

As the match approached its closing moments, Bruno looked set to contain the game, but were dealt another blow when their goalkeeper was shown a red card. Racing out of his box to clear a counterattack, he collided with a Mons Calpe player — who rolled on the ground dramatically before getting up moments later without need for physio.

Villar put on the gloves as Mons Calpe prepared to take the resulting free-kick, supported by eight outfield players packed around the box. Mons Calpe were handed one final opportunity when the referee awarded a controversial penalty, which they converted — but it proved to be the last kick of the match.

Bruno Magpies, down to nine players, held on to claim all three points.

Frustration and anger spilled over at full time, with some heated words exchanged between Mons Calpe players and the Bruno Magpies bench.