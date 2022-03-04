Bruno’s closes gap for third place to two points after beating St Joseph
Bruno’s Magpies 1-0 St Joseph St Joseph’s hopes of opening the gap between themselves and the teams biting at their heels took a tumble on Friday as Bruno Magpies recorded their first victory against them in the first division. A solitary goal was to mark the difference between the two as Bruno Magpies ensured that...
