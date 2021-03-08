Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Bruno’s finish just the solitary point away from top six

By Stephen Ignacio
8th March 2021

Bruno’s Magpies ended their first round campaign underlining their superiority against Challenge group opponents Europa Point with a convincing 4-0 victory. A hat trick by Morgan and one from Blanco Rodriguez in the second half demolished Europa Points chances of grabbing any points from this match. Already knowing that their chances of reaching the Championship...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Cyber fraudsters hit Gibraltar businesses for over £500,000 in three months

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Local News

Govt restructures Gibraltar Tourist Board after Covid-19 pandemic

Mon 8th Mar, 2021

Brexit

Spain wants ‘cooperation and collaboration, not confrontation’ over Gibraltar, Sanchez says

Wed 3rd Mar, 2021

Local News

Over 41,000 Covid vaccinations administered in Gibraltar, as programme enters final stages

Fri 5th Mar, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Ribas time to choose his squad

8th March 2021

Sports
Trump defends Gibraltar Open Title

8th March 2021

Sports
Mons Calpe join Lynx on nineteen points as first round finishes

5th March 2021

Sports
Povetkin vs Whyte 2: Rumble on the Rock confirmed at Europa Sports Park

5th March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021