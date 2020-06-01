Bruno’s head coach departs
Bruno Magpies’ head coach Juan Maria Sanchez has announced his departure from the Gibraltar National League club. The Spanish coach, who took over after the departure of David Wilson and saw the club play in the top six as part of the Championship Group, announced his departure via social media. The now former Magpies head...
