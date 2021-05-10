Bruno’s Magpies finishes top of Challenge Group
Bruno’s Magpies lifted the Challenge Group trophy this weekend ahead of their match against Glacis United. It would have been little consolation for Bruno’s Magpies having aimed at the start of the season to finish within the top six. The Challenge Group trophy merely highlighting that they had been unable to achieve their initial objective...
