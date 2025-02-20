Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Feb, 2025

Brunos Magpies held back from going for a record scoreline with 17-0 cup win

By Stephen Ignacio
20th February 2025

FCB Magpies 17
FC Hound Dogs 0

When you are seven goals behind after just the first 15 minutes of the match there is very little anyone can expect. This was the fate of Intermediate League side Hound Dogs who did not have long to wait to see Bruno Magpies scoring against them.
It was just two minutes into the match and Bruno Magpies had already scored two. By the thirteenth minute Bruno Magpies had scored seven and could easily have doubled the score.
However, the Magpies, whilst still keeping their pace to finish with thirteen goals in the first half slowed down their pace and at times were walking their way through the match.
What could have easily been a record scoring match, where even the highest competitive European record could have been reached Brunos opted to slow down their pace. The 36-0 Abroath put past Bon Accord in a competitive match in 1885, which is the European record was well safe. The 149-0 between AS Adema against SO l’Emyrne was never at risk. After all Adema’s goals came from Emyrne’s 149 protest own goals.
However, the 17-0 scoreline inflicted upon Hound Dogs left many questions over whether the Intermediate League side should have been given a bye to play in the quarter finals.
The Hound Dogs who have recorded a draw and a win in their seven matches played in the Intermediate League, and who follow a policy which is of allowing a more recreational aspect to the game rather than the more “professional” discipline of all other clubs in the competition who also play in the Gibraltar premier league, bypassed the first round of the competition through a bye, which provided a greater risk of playing against one of the top sides. Bruno Magpies, although inconsistent this season still in the top four in the league and with a squad aimed at competing in European competitions.
Having seen the second division disappear, Hounds Dogs only big match day in the season is their presence in the Rock Cup, something they were able to also protect after seeing the second division disappear and the club relegated to play in the Intermediate league or face having to disappear if they tried to meet the requirements to play in the main senior league, something the club was not ready or willing to follow.

