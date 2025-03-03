Brunos Magpies knockout defending champions

Saturday’s Rock Cup semi-final saw Lincoln Red Imps face Bruno’s Magpies in a repeat of last season’s final.

Neither team stepped out with the head coaches they had started the season with. Terence Jolley guided Bruno’s Magpies after the previous head coach and assistant coach had departed separately.

Lincoln Red Imps, however, presented the bigger surprise, with Campana departing this week following their defeat last weekend.

The match saw Lincoln start without Lope at the back, as the player had been substituted early last weekend due to injury.

Lincoln were the first to test Bruno, with Kike sending a shot from the edge of the penalty box just wide of the far post—this after only three minutes of play.

Bruno had calls for a penalty ignored in the sixth minute, as referee Galia did not consider the challenge an infringement. The Bruno player, however, felt the impact and remained on the ground even after the ball had been cleared.

Led by Alacorn, Lincoln appeared slower in their initial movements, focusing on maintaining possession and controlling play.

With ten minutes played, a runaway Kike was stopped by a brave dive at his feet by Lopez. The Bruno keeper needed treatment after feeling the force of Kike’s boot, though he had done enough to reach the ball first and block the attack.

Bruno had their chances to break past Lincoln’s defense in the 17th minute, with Garcia forced to come out of his penalty area to clear the danger.

Moments later, the action was at the other end, with Lopez making a good save to deny Lincoln.

With rain clouds threatening another downpour, it was a grey day at Europa Point. The semi-final attracted some interest but fell short of the excitement expected for a clash between these two sides.

A tense match, with neither team initially taking control, also lacked much attractive play in the early stages. Loose balls, urgency, inaccurate passing, and the physical nature of the game meant there were few goal-scoring opportunities in the first thirty minutes.

The Magpies earned a corner after 28 minutes. Swung in, it posed no difficulties for Lincoln as the ball went out at the far post.

Lincoln, however, struggled with possession, giving the ball away easily moments later. A poor back pass allowed Bruno to steal the ball and force a corner.

A chaotic sequence followed: two goal-line clearances, a block inside the six-yard box, and another save under the bar before the final shot went over. Lincoln scrambled at the back and were lucky not to concede in Bruno’s clearest chance of the match.

Lincoln’s coach could be heard calling for calm from his players.

In the 37th minute, they earned a corner, but a short and inaccurate delivery saw them give the ball away cheaply once again.

Lincoln supporters and officials in the stands voiced their frustration over the team’s lack of precision.

However, they gradually gained ground, posing some threats to their opponents as Bruno found themselves defending deeper in the final five minutes of the half.

Second Half

Bruno started the second half strong, scoring within the first five minutes to take the lead.

This forced Lincoln onto the offensive, injecting more energy into their attack.

Pressing hard, they had Bruno pinned back for five minutes before the Magpies regained their footing and earned a corner.

A subsequent attempt at goal—although saved by Garcia—was already canceled due to an infringement in the six-yard box.

Despite controlling possession and building patiently from the back, Lincoln struggled with their final delivery up front. Their pressure was not translating into goal-scoring opportunities.

De Barr began driving Lincoln forward, his mesmerizing runs through the middle opening up space and creating more chances.

With twenty minutes played in the second half, Bruno capitalized on Lincoln’s lack of firepower. A floated free kick was met well, beating Garcia and putting the Magpies 2-0 ahead.

Rattled by the goal, Lincoln were immediately forced to defend again as Bruno pressed forward.

Lincoln continued to push forward in search of a goal, but Bruno had another chance in the 75th minute. A lobbed ball over Garcia bounced in front of goal and rolled across the goalmouth before going out for a goal kick.

With ten minutes left on the clock, Lincoln came close with a header, but Bruno’s resolute defending and time-wasting tactics limited their chances.

With seven minutes remaining, a challenge from behind sent a Lincoln player tumbling in the box, earning them a penalty. Nano stepped up and converted, reducing the deficit to 2-1.

Bruno’s hard work looked in danger of unraveling as they struggled to regain momentum and gave away fouls in dangerous positions. Lincoln threatened to equalize.

However, Bruno held firm, knocking out the defending champions and securing a place in the final this their third final since owner Haig took over at the club.

Bruno’s triumph also ensured that the third-place team in the league would no longer secure a route to European football, as neither of the league’s top two teams remained in cup competition this season.

