Bruno’s sinks Lynx in second half

Lynx FC 0

FCB Magpies 3

Few Chances in First Thirty Minutes fell short from a display from Bruno’s which was to leave Lynx sunk to the bottom end of the table.

It was a quiet first half. Avellano was forced to make a save, and Bruno also hit the post—the only real chances in the first half.

Both sides were balanced in a tense encounter.

Lynx tried long balls, while Bruno attempted to run into the penalty area, but neither strategy was working.

In the 32nd minute, a whipped cross from a free kick saw the ball scrambled out by Lynx for a corner, the closest Bruno had come to scoring.

Lynx matched Bruno in the first hour of play, giving away few opportunities and taking the game to Bruno, though without much luck themselves.

A free kick for Lynx just feet from the top of the penalty area smashed into the wall, leaving a Bruno player needing treatment for a head injury.

After the match resumed, Bruno tried applying high pressure, but it wasn’t working. Lynx came out of defense with ease.

As they entered injury time, Bruno sent a whipped cross into the penalty area that struck an arm, resulting in a penalty. Garcia Casado squeezed it between the outstretched keeper and the post, giving Bruno the lead.

Notably, the match saw Lopez return to first-team football, while Coleing wasn’t even on the bench. Anthony Hernandez and Evan De Haro started on the bench.

Bruno gained some confidence after taking the lead, but met a competitive Lynx side contesting every ball in an effort to equalize.

The second half saw Bruno pressing Lynx more aggressively.

Cutting well across defenders, Ward made space for himself to send the ball across goal to Avellano’s far post, giving Bruno another lead.

Lynx had yet to test Lopez.

De Haro and Hernandez came on, replacing Borge and Parody in another Gibraltarian-for-Gibraltarian swap—something that has become a normal occurrence in matches.

Lynx continued to battle but couldn’t gain a foothold in the game.

Bruno slowed the pace when necessary, dominating the match.

Lynx got a free kick at the top of the box 15 minutes into the second half, awarded after a handball following an attempted back-heel flick. The ball was smashed low into the wall, and the rebound was fired over the bar.

The match was physical, frequently stopping due to unnecessary fouls.

A shot went well over the bar in the 23rd minute of the second half. Lopez had yet to be tested, but Bruno also hadn’t seriously tested Avellano in some time.

Lynx played with more urgency but still couldn’t break past Bruno’s final defensive lines as the second half approached the 30-minute mark.

Bruno had a shot on 27 minutes from a quick break, but it went straight into Avellano’s hands.

Lynx responded by taking the game back into Bruno’s half, but they stalled up front again.

For a moment, Bruno found themselves pinned into their half, with a corner clearance sent into an empty space as they had no one up front.

Lynx maintained possession and momentum, but Bruno’s tight defense made it difficult for them to find a breakthrough.

A poor clearance from Lynx’s defense after a quick counter from Magpies saw the ball fall to the feet of an unmarked Bruno player at the top of the box. He calmly chose his spot, placing it away from Avellano to make it 3-0 with 12 minutes left.

Bruno sank Lynx to the bottom end of the table, while gathering crucial points at a time when they had been dropping them.