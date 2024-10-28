Bruno’s start to shake off cobwebs to nightmare start of the season

College 1975 0

Bruno Magpies 5

Bruno Magpies may have had a shaky start to their season, but they showed none of that hesitation in the opening minutes against College 1975. Within the first fifteen minutes, Bruno Magpies not only dominated possession but had also taken a 2-0 lead.

It was one-way traffic as College 1975 struggled to find any rhythm. They lost possession easily, often failing to even cross the halfway line, effectively pinned in their own half.

In the 19th minute, Bruno thought they had secured the match with a third goal, only for it to be disallowed for offside. The first time College managed to enter Bruno’s half with any control was in the 20th minute, but they quickly lost possession and were forced back into their own territory.

Bruno Magpies seemed to lose some momentum approaching the half-hour mark, which allowed College to apply pressure and, in the 34th minute, earn a penalty. Bruno Magpies were fortunate to escape unharmed as the spot-kick hit the underside of the crossbar and rebounded back to the kicker. Despite a strong half-volley, the goal was disallowed as no other player had touched the ball.

It took some time for Bruno to regain their early momentum, and their next attempt went well wide of the target. As the first half wore on, College 1975 found new energy and began pushing Bruno back, growing in confidence as they built up play and eroded Bruno’s initial dominance.

However, College 1975 couldn’t carry this momentum into the second half, and they paid for it. Within the first ten minutes of the second half, Bruno had scored a third goal and nearly added a fourth as College’s defense was sliced open by a long through ball.

With a comfortable three-goal lead, Bruno resumed the dominance they had shown early in the game. As the evening set in, College 1975 seemed increasingly unable to escape their own half. In the 58th minute, after a string of passes across the width of the penalty box, Bruno found their fourth goal with a well-placed curling shot into the top corner.

For College 1975, the focus shifted from attempting a comeback to simply avoiding a heavy defeat, but even this was becoming unlikely. Minutes later, Bruno struck a fifth goal as College’s defense grew porous, with open spaces and players slow to track back. The question now was just how many goals Bruno would score.

Secure in their victory, Bruno coasted through the latter stages of the match as College 1975’s halfhearted attempts to apply pressure faded. The final fifteen minutes offered little action, with Bruno comfortably in control.

The result lifted Bruno momentarily into third place, pending the outcomes of matches involving the teams that had started the day ahead of them in the standings.