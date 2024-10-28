Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 28th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Bruno’s start to shake off cobwebs to nightmare start of the season

By Stephen Ignacio
28th October 2024

College 1975 0
Bruno Magpies 5

Bruno Magpies may have had a shaky start to their season, but they showed none of that hesitation in the opening minutes against College 1975. Within the first fifteen minutes, Bruno Magpies not only dominated possession but had also taken a 2-0 lead.
It was one-way traffic as College 1975 struggled to find any rhythm. They lost possession easily, often failing to even cross the halfway line, effectively pinned in their own half.
In the 19th minute, Bruno thought they had secured the match with a third goal, only for it to be disallowed for offside. The first time College managed to enter Bruno’s half with any control was in the 20th minute, but they quickly lost possession and were forced back into their own territory.
Bruno Magpies seemed to lose some momentum approaching the half-hour mark, which allowed College to apply pressure and, in the 34th minute, earn a penalty. Bruno Magpies were fortunate to escape unharmed as the spot-kick hit the underside of the crossbar and rebounded back to the kicker. Despite a strong half-volley, the goal was disallowed as no other player had touched the ball.
It took some time for Bruno to regain their early momentum, and their next attempt went well wide of the target. As the first half wore on, College 1975 found new energy and began pushing Bruno back, growing in confidence as they built up play and eroded Bruno’s initial dominance.
However, College 1975 couldn’t carry this momentum into the second half, and they paid for it. Within the first ten minutes of the second half, Bruno had scored a third goal and nearly added a fourth as College’s defense was sliced open by a long through ball.
With a comfortable three-goal lead, Bruno resumed the dominance they had shown early in the game. As the evening set in, College 1975 seemed increasingly unable to escape their own half. In the 58th minute, after a string of passes across the width of the penalty box, Bruno found their fourth goal with a well-placed curling shot into the top corner.
For College 1975, the focus shifted from attempting a comeback to simply avoiding a heavy defeat, but even this was becoming unlikely. Minutes later, Bruno struck a fifth goal as College’s defense grew porous, with open spaces and players slow to track back. The question now was just how many goals Bruno would score.
Secure in their victory, Bruno coasted through the latter stages of the match as College 1975’s halfhearted attempts to apply pressure faded. The final fifteen minutes offered little action, with Bruno comfortably in control.
The result lifted Bruno momentarily into third place, pending the outcomes of matches involving the teams that had started the day ahead of them in the standings.

Most Read

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Local News

Govt defends ‘vital’ change in telecom law as Opposition warns against ‘blanket monopoly’

Sun 27th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Gib treaty ‘could be agreed tomorrow’ if Spain wanted

Thu 24th Oct, 2024

Brexit

La Linea united in face of Brexit challenge

Fri 25th Oct, 2024

Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltarian Olympic Committee to be convened

28th October 2024

Sports
Ten-man St Joseph did it the hard way against Lynx

28th October 2024

Sports
Lions Gibraltar prove to be tough opposition for Lincoln Red Imps

28th October 2024

Sports
Under 17s start group matches against France in U17 Euros

28th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024