Thu 29th Jun, 2023

Brunos to face Preston

By Stephen Ignacio
29th June 2023

FCB Magpies take on EFL Championship side Preston North End on 5th July at the Pinatar Arena.
This will be among one of the first matches newly appointed head coach Alfonso Cortijo will be taking the helm after his return to the club for a second spell.
His arrival will also see Javi Rios join the Fitness and Performance team.
Alfonso Cortijo’s arrival has, however, seen the departure of former assistant coach Terence Jolley and the departure of players such as Ibrahim Ayew, who joins Lincoln Red Imps.
Cortijo is no stranger to Gibraltarian football, after having previous spells at Glacis and St Joseph’s, brings a vast wealth of coaching experience with him, especially after having two tours of China at Beijing Guoan and DL Pro FC.
Cortijo said of his appointment “I am really happy to return to FCB Magpies, I always felt I had unfinished business with the club. I had to cut the opportunity short last time as I was offered a lucrative chance to go back to China I could not refuse, and thankfully FCB Magpies understood and allowed me to leave, but I never forgot my time with them, which was so enjoyable, especially working with Jansen and our Chairman Haig.
These last few years I have been following them, especially the last 18 months. You could see me in the stands in the Victoria Stadium supporting the team, and I must give credit to my predecessor Nathan, what he did was brilliant, not just for the club but also for Gib football, he created another contender, culminating in a well deserved victory in the Rock Cup final.”

