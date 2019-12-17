Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

Brussels sprouts block road as trailer overturns

@SWFifePolice South West Fife Police./PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

By Press Association
16th December 2019

By Lucinda Cameron, PA Scotland

Some Christmas dinners may be in doubt after a trailer shed a load of Brussels sprouts.

Police were called to the scene at a roundabout at Admiralty Road in Rosyth, Fife, at around 10.45am on Monday after a trailer being pulled by another vehicle overturned.

Pictures posted on social media showed a huge pile of the festive vegetables covering part of the road and pavement.

There were no reports of any injuries.

South West Fife Police tweeted: "There's been a bit of a #BrusselSprouts accident at the roundabout at Admiralty Road, #Rosyth.

"Please avoid the area if possible. Traffic and #Christmas dinners may be affected. Apologies for any delays..."

