Bruzon praises volunteers during visit to summer sports programme

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, has praised the contribution of young volunteers during a visit to the summer sports programme at the Bayside Sports Complex, following his return from the Orkney Island Games.

The programme has seen strong participation, with over 600 children registered in the opening days. As of Monday, the number had risen to 709, with expectations that it would continue to grow. This is despite the GSLA Summer Sports Train running alongside a separate football summer camp, which has also attracted several hundred participants.

Mr Bruzon was given a tour of the complex and observed the Stay and Play programme, Sports Train activities, and induction courses for new volunteers. He was briefed by programme head Michelle Turner, Matt Reoch from the GSLA, and senior team member Sean Collado.

He expressed particular appreciation for the efforts of the young volunteers, many of whom are 16 years old and currently undergoing training.

Mr Bruzon said: “It’s great to see so many volunteers offering their time. My own children started out in this very programme during the summer. They’ve progressed—my daughter, for example, is now a volunteer. I think it bodes well for the future.”

He also welcomed the high level of participation, while acknowledging the challenges it may pose.

“The problem we have—and it’s a good problem—is that more and more children are joining each year. We already have over 700 registered, and we reckon we’ll hit over 800 by the end of the summer.

“We could have anywhere between 150 and 200 children turning up each day. And that’s not counting the Stay and Play sessions or the children who come from Possabilities. So we have to make provisions. Whether or not we’ll struggle to find enough volunteers, I don’t know—but I’m hoping we won’t.”

He added: “I think it’s fantastic. If you think about it, most of these children—if they weren’t here—would probably be sitting in front of the TV.

“So it gets them up in the morning, gives parents a bit of respite during the summer, and keeps the children active.

“They can even head straight to the beach afterward. But more importantly, it introduces them to different activities they may come to enjoy—like running or football—and opens up the possibility of joining local sports associations.”

The GSLA summer sports programme will host its Family Evening on Wednesday, inviting families to join their children in activities across the complex.

The ongoing popularity of the programme has led to the expanded use of facilities, including the Tercentenary Sports Hall. This complements the hockey pitches, small pitches, MUGA, Boat House, canoeing zone, and other areas designated for Family Fun sessions at the Bayside Sports Complex.