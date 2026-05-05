MS Seaventure makes inaugural call to Gibraltar

Gibraltar welcomed MS Seaventure on her inaugural call under 66° Expeditions, marking the visit with a traditional plaque exchange ceremony onboard.

The ceremony was attended by Captain Arsen Prostov, GTB Terminal Supervisor Douglas Robles, representatives from the Gibraltar Tourist Board and GAC Group Port Agency.

The visit marked the vessel’s first call to Gibraltar under her new banner.

The Government said expedition and boutique cruising was a growing segment of the global cruise industry, attracting travellers seeking authentic and immersive experiences.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “We are delighted to welcome MS Seaventure to Gibraltar. This visit highlights the growing appeal of Gibraltar within the expedition and boutique cruise sector, a market that aligns perfectly with our offering of unique, high-quality experiences.”

“We look forward to building a strong relationship with 66° Expeditions and continuing to position Gibraltar as a must-visit destination for discerning travellers seeking something truly distinctive."