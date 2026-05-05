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Tue 5th May, 2026

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Local News

Action4schools completes 119th water well in Sierra Leone

By Chronicle Staff
5th May 2026

Action4schools–Sierra Leone has completed its latest water well in Sierra Leone, bringing the organisation’s total to 119 projects since 2013.

The initiative was delivered in collaboration with UK charity Wellfound and funded by the Hogan Hackers Golf Society, based in San Pedro de Alcantara on the Costa del Sol.

The new well will provide safe, clean water to more than 500 residents in the village of Mobulnor in Moyamba, according to charity founder Jimmy Bruzon, who highlighted the impact of the project and thanked Seamus Whooley, Managing Director at Golf Experience, for organising the fundraiser.

Mr Whooley said the Hogan Hackers golf society, which is based at the Hogan Stand Irish Bar and Restaurant, holds weekly competitions and aims to support charitable causes through its events.

He noted that the group was pleased to raise funds for Action4Schools and its water well campaign, adding that such projects have a significant positive impact on vulnerable rural communities and describing the contribution as supporting life-changing initiatives.

For more information visit www.action4schools.gi Donations to Action4schools-Sierra Leone, Bank Account 48084352 Sort Code 60-60-60 NatWest Bank, Line Wall, Gibraltar or contact by whatsapp on 57631000

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