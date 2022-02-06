Bryan Husband to adjudicate Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians

GAMPA has announced singer, actor, teacher and music examiner Bryan Husband will adjudicate this year’s Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians

The Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians organised by GAMPA, is now in its 17th year, and will be held as from Monday, February 14 to Saturday, February 19 at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The festival will see entrants from as young as five years old to 18 years old competing in different categories.

The categories include solo instrumental and vocal performances, duets and ensembles.

The finalist of each category will go through to performing and competing in the Gala on Saturday at 7pm.

GAMPA announced Mr Husband from the British and International Federation of Festivals will be this year’s adjudicator.

Mr Husband trained at the Royal College of Music, London and at the Welsh College of Music and Drama, Cardiff. He has worked as a singer, actor, teacher and music examiner.

Having performed in operas, musicals, oratorio and concerts around the UK and internationally, highlights in his career include having sung with Luciano Pavarotti, Placido Domingo, Andrea Bocelli and Roberto Alagna.

Mr Husband also brings years of experience in education as the past Head of Singing at Guildford School of Acting. He now works as a tutor at Trinity Laban Conservatoire and as a freelance performer, examiner and adjudicator.

Mr Husband will award trophies and bursaries at the Gala night on Saturday, February 19.

The Gala Night will see the finalists competing for the Young Musician of the Year award and Best International Musician amongst many other prizes.