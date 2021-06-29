Bryony chosen as ‘Voice of the Athlete’ Working Group by World Netball

Gibraltar’s national squad captain Bryony Rovegno has been chosen as one of World Netball’s “Voice of the Athlete” Working Group.

The Gibraltar netball player, who has become one of the role models of Gibraltar netball in recent years alongside the Campion’s team, will be joining some top names from international netball including players from Australia and England.

World Netball announced its ‘Voice of the Athlete’ Working Group following the launch of its Strategic Plan this Tuesday. Under its core strategic pillar, ‘Govern’, World Netball highlighted “the importance of working collaboratively with those that live and breathe netball every day in order to develop the sport. The Voice of the Athlete Working Group will begin this process by working together throughout 2021 to determine a suitable framework for a future Athletes Commission, which will be established following recommendations by the Working Group to the World Netball Board.”

Following a successful recruitment campaign in April 2021 which attracted athletes from all Regions, the following athletes will make up the Voice of the Athlete Working Group:

• Liz Watson – Australia

• Francinah Eyman – Botswana

• Stacey Francis-Bayman – England

• Bryony Rovegno – Gibraltar

• Malysha Kelly – Jamaica

• Katrina Rore – New Zealand

• Auteletoa Tanimo – Samoa

• Emily Nicholl – Scotland

• Aqilah Andin – Singapore

• Samantha Wallace – Trinidad & Tobago

On making the announcement World Netball President, Liz Nicholl CBE, commented: “World Netball is committed to ensuring the voice of the athlete is at the heart of our decision-making. This Working Group has been appointed to develop recommendations on how this can best be enabled, and I am delighted that the group includes athletes from every region and with a wide range of collective experience. They are a credit to our sport, and I look forward to seeing their work off the court as they help to build the future of netball. Their collaborative input will be invaluable in helping us to grow, to play, and to inspire through netball.”

Lyn Carpenter, World Netball Regional Director for Europe also commented : “This is an exciting step forward in achieving our vision as a sport. Having played netball internationally, I know first-hand the importance of ensuring athletes are heard and considered fully as everything we do involves, impacts, and affects them. I am very proud and passionate to be supporting this Working Group and I look forward to seeing the recommendations made which will impact the future of our sport.”

The Working Group consists of current international athletes with at least 3-years’ international playing experience and have been endorsed by their Member/Regional Federation or Executive Board. The athletes have been selected to ensure representation across the 5 World Netball Regions across teams ranked 1-5, 6-20, and 21+.

England Netballer, Stacey Francis-Bayman comments: “To be involved in the first World Netball, Voice of the Athlete Working Group is a great privilege. I am incredibly invigorated and passionate about being able to use my ‘seat at the table’ to be able to add creative, athlete-centred ideas that will help to drive evolution, growth and engagement across the international game.”

Supported by World Netball Board Directors, Lyn Carpenter for Europe, and Gaby Hochbaum for Asia, alongside World Netball Head of Events, Lindsay Impett, the Working Group will meet up to 4 times in 2021 and recommendations will be made to the World Netball Board by the end of the year.