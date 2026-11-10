Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Nov, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

BTAG reviews treaty implementation and impact on traders

By Chronicle Staff
10th November 2026

The Business Transition Advisory Group reviewed progress under the UK-EU treaty on Gibraltar on Monday, as HM Customs outlined further steps to help businesses adapt to the new arrangements for moving goods.

A customs task force supported by IT technicians will provide training and outreach for officers, clearing agents and traders. HM Customs will also prepare further guidance for suppliers delivering goods to Gibraltar through Spain.

The meeting, held almost four months after the treaty began to apply provisionally on July 15, brought together business representatives, senior customs officers and other government officials.

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, and the Attorney General, Michael Llamas, co-chaired the meeting.

Members discussed trading conditions and the movement of goods, including customs procedures on both sides of the frontier, cost and cash flow pressures on businesses and the support available to them.

The Gibraltar Government said work was continuing on ways to reduce duplication for businesses, including by transferring customs data between systems.

It will meet customs clearing agents again in the coming days and consider the points raised by the group.

“Almost four months on from provisional application, it was important to hear, once again, directly from businesses on how the new arrangements are working in practice,” Mrs Arias-Vasquez said.

“I am grateful to the Attorney General for co-chairing the meeting and to members for their openness.”

“Real progress has been made since July.”

“Goods are moving, procedures are improving and HM Customs and traders are working closely together to resolve the issues that remain.”

“HM Customs is strengthening its support for traders and we will continue to work with the business community on practical solutions, so that these arrangements work well for businesses across Gibraltar.”

“Separately, we have heard the messages from traders on support schemes and we are collecting data from the first three months of collections of transaction tax to see how we can assist businesses.”

Most Read

Local News

Govt says cyber security incident contained as investigation continues

Mon 9th Nov, 2026

Local News

Customs steps up border checks ahead of international football matches

Mon 9th Nov, 2026

Local News

Rent and Repair Scheme Phase 2 properties announced

Mon 9th Nov, 2026

Local News

Defence Police officers commended for life-saving actions

Tue 10th Nov, 2026

Local News

Protesters march up Main Street over reclamation projects, pollution and data centre 

Sun 8th Nov, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th November 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GFSC urges public to ‘stop and think before acting’ amid rise in cyber fraud

10th November 2026

Local News
Govt to meet protest group over concerns including data centre plans

10th November 2026

Local News
Gibraltar Speakers seeks new members with Toastmasters open house

10th November 2026

Local News
Cortes visits bird of prey rehabilitation centre in Morocco

10th November 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026