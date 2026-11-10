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Tue 10th Nov, 2026

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Local News

Cortes meets Bayside developers over works coordination

By Chronicle Staff
10th November 2026

The Minister for Technical Services, Dr John Cortes, met developers and contractors working in the Bayside area last week as part of ongoing efforts to coordinate works and minimise disruption to the public.

The meeting also involved Gibraltar Government infrastructure departments and authorities.

It focused on coordinating work programmes to avoid duplication and ensure projects are carried out with as little disturbance as possible and as quickly as safely possible.

Dr Cortes said: “I always remind developers and contractors that I represent the citizens of Gibraltar and that I expect them to work with the safety and wellbeing of the community as the top priority. Co-ordinating all the entities working in the area can be complex but is essential in ensuring this.”

“I was able for example to personally raise concerns brought to me by the Glacis Tenants’ Association, and obtain a positive outcome. I will continue to do this on a regular basis, as the public have to be confident that we are there to support them, and support them I most certainly will.”

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