Fri 21st May, 2021

Buccaneers and Stormers will be fighting out for the title this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
21st May 2021

The U-Mee Rugby Championship sees its final sixth round this weekend with IBEX Buccaneers and DHL Europa Stormers coming face to face in what will be a title decider. Buccaneers sit just three points ahead on the table and will be walking onto the field as the favorites having already beaten the Stormers in their...

