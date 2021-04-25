Buccaneers take over at top of the U-mee Rugby Championship table
There was little to cheer about before the start of the match with a windswept rainy day making Europa Point a miserable area to journey through. This, however, did not prevent some sixty plus rugby supporters from gathering at the top end of the Europa Sports Complex for what was a classic in Gibraltar rugby....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here