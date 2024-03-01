Buchanan Trophy And Plate Reach Semi Final

The Richie Buchanan Trophy competition and a newly inserted Plate competition, for teams not reaching the last four, are, this season, being played between the first and second phases of the League competition, and have reached the semi final stage in both.

The top four teams in the League first phase final table were excluded from the Play-in round, which threw up the following results:

Hercules FC 84 (Ivan Avila 18, Naim Gharbaoui 14, Pablo Cabeza 13, Pablo Jimenez 13) - Lincoln Bayside Reserves 41 (Charles Billups 10);

Bavaria Blue Stars Giants 73 (Nathan Vaughan 27, Stuart Felice 15, Tim Azopardi 10) - Europa Valmar Reserves 50 (Alejandro Rodriguez 21, Seth Davidson 10);

GibYellow Beasts 63 (Gareth Balban 18, Romain Molina 14, Jason Schwartz 12) - Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves 51 (Matvey Celecia 25);

Hercules Reserves 100 (Jairo Ledesma 21, Ruben Vera 20, Fran Barbero 15, Angel Chozas 11, Miguel Romero 11) - Europa Valmar Fusion 34 (Tom Tunbridge 10).

The winners went on to play the top four in the quarter finals:

Bavaria Blue Stars 83 (Chico Ortiz 25, Angel Guerrero 22, Alvaro Guzman 19) - Bavaria Blue Stars Giants 61 (Vaughan 19, Michael Ruiz 18, Azopardi 10);

Europa Valmar 104 (Javi Guerra 32, Mo El Yettefti 29, Marius Grigaitis 23) - Hercules FC 51 (Joel Aparisi 16, Jose Vazquez 11);

Lincoln Bayside 108 (Kaylan Balloqui 32, Michael Rodriguez 24, Jamie Mesilio 18, Artis Conka 14, George Alexe 10) - GibYellow Beasts 55 (Molina 27, Balban 12);

RCA Bricklayers 91 (Ian Yeats 35, Ching Chan Thong 19, Nathan Nanwani 18, Nicky López 11) - Hercules Reserves 59 (Ledesma 26, Vera 11).

The losers of both the above then met in the Plate quarter finals:

Bavaria Blue Stars Giants 84 (Vaughan 17, Mikey Jeffries 15, Azopardi 11, Francisco Sanchez 10, Laurent Lejeune 10) - Lincoln Bayside Reserves 53 (Billups 19, Kayden Garcia 15);

Hercules FC were given a walk-over by Europa Valmar Reserves;

GibYellow Beasts 69 (Balban 25, Molina 17) - Europa Valmar Fusion 32 (Jimmy Attias 15);

Hercules Reserves 74 (Ledesma 21, Jose Berbel 15, Alberto Vazquez 13, Chozas 11, Juanma Cabrita 11) - Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves 43 (Ethan Penfold 13).

YOUTH LEAGUES

U18:

Deloitte Dragons 65 (David Connor 40, Quentin McGlashan 15) - Lincoln Bayside 49 (Dan Cassaglia 19);

Europa Valmar 83 (Pablo Postigo 31, Enrique Navarro 23, Louis Dalmedo 22) - Bavaria Blue Stars 61 (Jonathan Teuma 21, Nathan Vaughan 18, Camron Henwood 13);

U17 Women

Bavaria Blue Stars Blue 66 (Daniella Martinez 14, Rihanna King 12) - Bavaria Blue Stars Pink 23;

Lincoln Bayside 55 (Sofia Afzan 13, Farrah Bruzon 10) - Europa Valmar 25;

U16:

Europa Valmar 60 (Enrique Navarro 33, Marco O’Connor 20) - Deloitte Dragons 42 (Javier Felice 12);

Lincoln Bayside 51 (Kingsley Sylvester 25, Evan Lima 10) - Bavaria Blue Stars 47 (Ben Lejeune 11, Javier Andrews 11).

U14:

Damex Gators 67 (Juliusz Wojniak 26, Jack Cassaglia 13) - Europa Valmar 34 (James McCarthy 14);

Bavaria Blue Stars Blue 51 (Oliver Lines 23, Kamran Sassani 13) - Lincoln Bayside 23.

U14 Girls:

Bavaria Blue Stars 57 (Beau Reyes 14, Brylee Costa 13, Hayley Cerisola 10) - Europa Valmar 19;

Damex Gators 59 (Daniella Martinez 25, Jannat El Yettefti 23) - Lincoln Bayside 32 (Mya Raineri 10).

U12 Mixed:

Lincoln Bayside 51 (Ella Savignon 19, Liam Byrne 10) - Europa Valmar 40 (Ralph Falero Manktelow 27, Seb Picardo 10);

Damex Gators 63 (Charlie Figueras Garcia 30, Zak Ramirez 11, Ryan Gomez 10) - Bavaria Blue Stars 43 (Lili Mauro 22).