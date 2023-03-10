Bucs in the lead as they enter final stretch

Sovereign Insurance Scorpions might have enjoyed a victory against Bay Rugby Marauders last weekend, however, their celebrations were cut short even before kick-off with Scorpions having to forfiet the match due to a lack of registered players.This leaves the U-mee Rugby Xhampionship table with Buccaneers still in the lead with three rounds to be played. Phoenicians maintain their second place with Bay Rugby Marauders benefitting from the points last weekend.

Luke Payas was to receive the Player of the Match award in the Scorpions encounter against the Marauders in what was the last of round 7 matches.