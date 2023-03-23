Bucs maintain momentum

Ahead of this weekend’s international matches which will see Gibraltar Rugby play Jamaica, the U-mee Rugby Championship played out its eighth round of the competition.

With still everything to play for Ibex Insurance Buccaneers once again proved that they are still the team to beat.

Their strength and discipline throughout the season maintaining them on top of the table.

This weekend a 45-28 victory ensuring they kept their momentum.

Bay Rugby Marauders was to earn the points against Europa Stormers with a 20-0 scoreline awarded for their scheduled fixture.

In other matches Rock Scorpions came up with a significant victory as they beat league debutants Phoenicians 26-17.

Since the introduction of six teams in the U-Mee Rugby Championship the league ahs benefitted from seeing added competition on the field as the new teams provide a different perspective to play on the field.

Gibraltar Rugby also entered this week into a significant period in which it awaited the judgement over its appeal to enter the international stage.

A judgement was expected this week as Gibraltar Rugby continues in its bid to enter European Rugby and hence World Rugby having been denied membership in the past.

With Gibraltar also playing another international this weekend its intent on aiming to keep up the momentum to enter the international stage was further highlighted.

