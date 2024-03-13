Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Bucs wins U-Mee Rugby Championship Title

By Stephen Ignacio
13th March 2024

Buccaneers Rugby were to claim their fifth U-Mee Rigby Championship title with a 24-19 victory against Phoenicians. The Bucs, who have led the pack throughout the better part of the campaign were to come away with a narrow victory. Phoenicians just a try away from levelling the score.
The match played this past weekend which saw some bad weather affecting Gibraltar came on the same day that Bay Rugby Mauraders claimed a 59-17 victory over the newly formed Campion Rugby side.
The Buccaneers with 32 points to their tally have lost only one of their seven matches played, thirteen points above second placed Mons Calpe. The Marauders are third with fourteen points, with Phoenicians at the foot of the table with just four points, and one draw from six matches played. A disappointing season for them

