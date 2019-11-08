Bula asks to leave Europa Point
Europa Point FC Head Coach Alan Bula is departing from the national league club, confirmed club officials last night. The once former Gibraltar national coach is understood to have requested to depart the club due to ‘personal reasons’. His departure comes at a time when the club will be facing a near two week break...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here