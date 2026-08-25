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Tue 25th Aug, 2026

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Local News

Bumper cars shut at Gibraltar Fair following eye injury reports

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
25th August 2026

The adult bumper cars attraction at the Gibraltar Fair was closed last night after up to 10 teenagers were treated for eye injuries linked to small fragments becoming embedded in their eyes.

The incidents were reported to the GHA for treatment overnight and Gibraltar Cultural Services said the decision followed advice from the GHA Medical Director and Public Health.

“The health and safety of the public remains the priority and a full inspection of the attraction will be carried out tomorrow morning,” GCS said in a statement on Tuesday night.

“The bumper cars will only reopen once the necessary inspections have been completed and the attraction is deemed safe to operate.”

Anyone who used the attraction and is experiencing red or teary eyes has been advised to attend the Accident and Emergency Department for assessment.

GCS said failing to seek medical attention could result in further damage to the eye, particularly to the cornea.

GCS, the GHA and Public Health will continue to liaise and a further update will be issued following the inspection, GCS said.

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