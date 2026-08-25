Miss Gibraltar top five in European leg of Miss World head-to-head challenge

Miss Gibraltar Julia Horne was selected by a Miss World judging panel as one of the top five in the Europe section of the head-to-head challenge.

The head-to-head challenge is a section of the pageant where contestants deliver speeches about their personal stories, passions and ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ charitable projects.

Miss Horne took to the stage where she delivered an emotive speech about her younger sister Jessie, who died of bowel cancer at 19 years old.

She shared her story about grief and turning this into purpose.

After the speech, Miss Horne was selected as a finalist landing a place in the top five in the Europe section. Miss Germany Julia Kuehnle was ultimately awarded the top prize for Europe in the category.

Miss Horne was also shortlisted in various Miss World categories.

She was selected for the top 60 in the Miss World Top Model challenge and in the final of the talent competition.

On Monday afternoon it was announced by Miss World that Miss Horne was a talent finalist and amongst the 23 contestants shortlisted.

Miss Horne also won the top prize at the Miss World Chef Beauty for her culinary skills.