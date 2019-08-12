Bumpy start to new season
The Gibraltar National League makes its first tentative steps into the future today with Lynx and Mons Calpe kicking of the newly restructured league. The league was already rocked on Friday when Gibraltar Phoenix was confirmed to have been withdrawn from participation. Further departures were expected with the future of at least one other club...
