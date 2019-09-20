Bungee jump for charity to be held next month

A bungee jump in support of two local charities will be held next month with registration closing on September 30.

Spaces are still available for ‘Jump Gibraltar’ which will be in support of Cancer Relief Gibraltar and The Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre.

The event will be held at Grand Battery House on October 19 and 20.

Organisers Gibraltar Timeline are working with the UK Bungee Club who are the operators of the bungee at the O2 in London and other locations across the UK.

UK Bungee Club also does a lot of work for film and TV. They were responsible for the Formula 1 car bungee with The Stig for Top Gear.

Jump Gibraltar is still short 93 jumpers off the minimum needed for the event to go ahead, so people are encouraged to sign up quickly before space runs out.

Should the event take place there will also be prizes up for grabs as well with one being £1300 worth of resources for schools.

The organisers are asking for teachers to get involved in the event and win resources for their school.

To register for the jump and find more information check out Gibraltar Timeline website: www.gibraltartimeline.com