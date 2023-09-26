Burglary ‘lookout’ jailed for seven months
A local man who acted as the “lookout” when £2,900 was stolen from the gambling machine from the Horseshoe Bar was yesterday sentenced to seven months in prison by the Supreme Court. Mark Macias, 32, of Laguna Estate, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary three weeks before he was to go on trial at...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here