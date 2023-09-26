Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Sep, 2023

Burglary ‘lookout’ jailed for seven months

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
26th September 2023

A local man who acted as the “lookout” when £2,900 was stolen from the gambling machine from the Horseshoe Bar was yesterday sentenced to seven months in prison by the Supreme Court. Mark Macias, 32, of Laguna Estate, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary three weeks before he was to go on trial at...

