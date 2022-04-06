Burst pipe causes traffic standstill
The sound of horns beeping could be heard across Gibraltar on Wednesday morning as a burst water pipe saw Waterport Road closed and tailbacks reaching past the runway, with car users stuck in traffic for 30 minutes. The volume of traffic was exacerbated by rush hour and, potentially, the inclement weather with the cause of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here