Bus services to resume at 50% occupancy

Bus services will resume at 50% occupancy as from this Monday, the Gibraltar Government has announced.

This includes the operation of school bus services at 50% occupancy and will see the bus service revert back to the system it had in place before Christmas.

The Government said the service will be subject to conditions provided by Public Health Gibraltar.

This means masks will be mandatory for all members of the public over the age of 11 when entering the bus.

“All members of the public will also be required to follow strict hand hygiene rules both on boarding and exiting the vehicles,” the Government said.

The Government added that the current restricted service for GHA and health support staff will no longer be available as of February 22.

“The resumption of the bus service coincides with the opening of schools and relaxation of certain Covid restrictions,” the Minister for Transport, Vijay Daryanani said.

“Our decisions have been based on Public Health advice.”

“I urge our people to wear a face mask on board at all times until further notice.”