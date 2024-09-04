Buses and entertainment for Europa Point matches

The Gibraltar Football Association (GFA), in collaboration with the Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Bus Company, will be introducing an exclusive bus service for supporters attending the upcoming Nations League matches. This initiative aims to provide fans with a convenient and stress-free way to travel to and from Europa Point Stadium.

The bus service, that includes two 55-seater buses, will operate on two days: Wednesday 4th September from 5:00 PM – 6:00PM and Sunday 8th September from 4:30 PM – 6:00 PM. The buses will run from Market Place to Europa Point, with scheduled stops at Referendum Gates, Old Casino, and Garrison Gym before arriving at the final destination, Europa Point.

“This service has been specially organised to alleviate the need for supporters to drive their own vehicles to the stadium, reducing traffic congestion and making the matchday experience more enjoyable. The GFA and the Government have arranged for two exclusive buses to shuttle fans to and from Europa Point, ensuring a smooth journey both to and from the games.”

After the match, the buses will be stationed at Europa Point, ready to transport supporters back to Market Place with the same convenient stops along the route. This bus service will run from 7.45 PM – 9:15 PM.

The GFA reminds that supporters must show their match ticket to gain access to the bus service.

“We encourage fans to take advantage of this free service and enjoy the Nations League games without the worry of parking or traffic”

With Gibraltar’s Men’s National Team playing their first ever international matches at the Europa Point Stadium this week, their first match this evening, with the kick off of the Nations League on Sunday the association has also announced entertainment for spectators.

“Both matches kick of at 6pm, but on both days, the Gibraltar Football Association has ensured the matches become a festival of football.

“The gates at the Europa Point Stadium will open two hours before, on both Wednesday and Sunday, at 4pm. As from 4pm local favourite DJ Wayne will be playing before kick off, mixing his ever popular sets with iconic football anthems.

“Alongside DJ Wayne, the Europa Point Stadium bars will be open serving a wide range of food and drink so that supporters can enjoy themselves and build up the atmosphere ahead of kick off.

“There will also be two ‘special’ guests in attendance at both games. The now iconic Gibraltarian duo of Hawk Hayes and Steven Soussi will be on hand whipping up support before and during the match.”