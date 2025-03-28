Bushido Gibraltar continues its international links

Sensei Tony Joaquin and his team this weekend went on a journey visiting their Country Representative for Bushido Gibraltar Ju Jitsu international association Sensei Javier Arino Perdiguero, 4th Dan Ju jitsu.

The latter had organised a full weekend of ju jitsu courses aimed towards those suffering from domestic violence and promoting ju jitsu in general to northern Spain. The courses were described as “tough work self defense special courses.”

Sensei Tony was also expected to conduct two Black Belts Seniors Gradings on Sunday for a couple of Sensei Javier students bringing his numbers up to four black belts

Commenting prior to his departure Senie Tony said “on this visit we will have Poole Bushido ju jitsu association attending in support to all our Bushido ju jitsu family sensei Andy Walker 6th Dan ju jitsu will be accompanied by Sensei Karen 1st Dan ju jitsu and a parent and child from Bushido Poole great Britain 🇬🇧 students.

“Sensei Andy Walker will return home early Sunday whilst sensei Tony accompanied by Tyrene Peliza 1st kyu brown belt Michel Mahtani was also attending but unfortunately had to cancel his visit.

Will be conducting plenty of ju jitsu and rejoin our continued development internationally to everyone. This is our second international event in last 3 weeks and more to come.”

Officials reported after the trop, “During this weekend Saturday 22nd Sunday 23rd March 2026

“Sensei Javier Organized a full weekend of varies Ju Jitsu disciplines to be conducted during our international Team for which Bushido Poole Ju Jitsu association accompanied by Female instructor sensei Karen Nuttell 1st Dan Ju Jitsu a parent and daughter joining sensei Andy first official visit to Zaragoza.

“Saturday was a early morning start for Bushido Team Gibraltar 🇬🇮 Zaragoza Northern Spain 🇪🇸 and Bushido Poole Great Britain 🇬🇧

“First official gathering with all students from bushido Zaragoza and parents and families supporting their children to enjoy this bushido training.

“There was plenty of training in the many aspects of our Ju Jitsu system from techniques to break-falls self defense and much more for which it was a very enjoyable morning few hours in action.

“A break for lunch and we continued until 6.pm

“Finishing the day one with the official presentations of attendance course certificates to everyone.

“Sensei Javier our hosts made an official presentation to visiting team from bushido Gibraltar 🇬🇮 sensei Tony of mementos to commemorate this bigger and better attendance of more Bushido Great Britain 🇬🇧 instructors and students coming all the way to join their first experience at bushido Zaragoza headquarters northern Spain.

“Then the big surprise for our Host,Sensei Javier Arino Perdiguero 4th Dan was officially promoted to his 5th Dan Ju Jitsu Belt and grade.

“It was a great Honor to have taken this official presentation at this international conference 2025 in front of all his Students and Families present.

“Closing the day.

“Sunday there was plenty to do first thing in the morning training, sensei Javier had organized and offered the opportunity to his Town general public by conducting a Self Defense free of charge for men and women and due to the Venue Premises was limited to numbers that could accommodate but there was 18 adults and ready to see and training.

“Sensei Tony Bushido Gibraltar 🇬🇮 senior instructor was introduced to everyone and took over to formally address the issues to cover the course.

“Self defense basics techniques awareness how to see and understand body language things to do things to lookout 👀 to avoid any confrontation the basic safety skills was based on a Hit And run and fully explained the use f force any physical contact and how to attain to the aw of the land in this case Spain 🇪🇸.

“As everyone started to see what and how to do things sharing everything between attendees it was very rewarding to conduct a course to normal local citizens of Zaragoza for which they earned how to stay safe, and if the case arose they could handle the situation by De-Escalating a dangerous situation to bringing the violent person to your safety ground without the use of violence always maintaining a clear picture on every single situation and every person.

“At the end of the 2 hour course students were presented with an attendance Certificate which made their attendance worthy and really appreciated for me as instructor is always a great achievement to forgetting our coaches from bushido Gibraltar Tyrene Peliza Brown Belt academy ladies Coach and sensei Javier and sensei Fernando1st Dan Ju Jitsu who kept all students on the move swiftly at all times.

“Then a short break and back onto the Mats to further conduct the long awaited of the Two Students who were being Graded to 1st Dan Black Belts.

“We stared with David who was outstanding throughout his Grading at all times, he stood strong and determined to his grading for he was excellent performance all the way from start to finish.

“Then it was the turn of Female student Elena

“Once again she went all the way through her grading with her great big Sile from start to finish and once again went through the one hour and 30 minutes like Davis great performances from both Candidates.

“Before the official presentations to both students graded I made it cleanse to sensei Javier Congratulating him and Sensei Fernando for the excellent work they put together for both of his students to have excellent graduation all the way.

“Then it was normal Etiquette of the presentations were conducted certification and the ceremony of the Coveted Belts placed to both by Sensei Tony.

“Overalls 100% achievement n everything for the excellence of the whole weekend of Ju Jitsu

“Congratulations to everyone from hosts to students international instructors and families for making this great event so enjoyable for everyone,” Sensei Anthony Joaquin 8th Dan Ju Jitsu

