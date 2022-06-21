Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Bushido Gibraltar in Zaragoza and Tangier visits

By Stephen Ignacio
21st June 2022

Bushido Headquarters Gibraltar had a chance to recently visit Bushido Tangier’s north Morocco students and instructors.
The visit took place between Friday 10th to Monday 13th June.
Spokesperson for Bushido Gibraltar explained that “an instructors course was held at club Victoria Bendibane Tangier’s dojo to continue our development training with all coaches and instructors 4 hours of non stop going through all important aspects for instructors.
“On Sunday 12th it was the long awaited international course for all students, it was arranged by Sensei Anthony Joaquin for all students attending course that the children would be allowed to stay during the 4 hours course as a special get together after the 2 long years unable to train due to COVID.”
“It was a fantastic turnout children and adults families enjoyed from the stands.”
“A special visit from Mr SAAD Benyakoub Tangier’s north Morocco Duke of Edinburg awards was introduced to both master Anthony Joaquin and Sensei Mojib Benhakim.
“Mr SAAD witnessed at first hand the work and continued development in Ju Jitsu and cultural exchanges Bushido Gibraltar Bushido Tangier’s have enjoyed for the last 15 years when the Martial Art of Ju Jitsu was introduced in 2007 by master Tony and Sensei Mojib.
“The two students from Bushido Tangier’s Club Victoria dojo situated at Bendibane under senior Ch inst Mohcine Zouay 3rd Dan Ju Jitsu had taken a team to participate at the Abu Dhabi Ju Jitsu World Championships and winning two Gold medals by his students Ahmed Nnasser and Abdel Mounaim Amahdi and what a great achievement for Bushido Tangier’s north Morocco team.”
The visit saw an official Graduation to both Tangier’s north Morocco instructors Sensei Ahmed El-Ouahabi 3rd Dan Ju Jitsu senior ch inst Bushido Africa sport and Kholoud dojos Bendibane.
Sensei Mohcine Zouay 3rd Dan Ju Jitsu ch inst C
“It’s always a great Honour to visit, train and teach our students in Tangiers. We’re expanding and our beautiful art which is highly respected internationally.”
The visit to Tangiers comes on the back of visits to Zaragoza where they have also participated in training courses and graduations as the sport widens its international links.

