Business engagement continues through further treaty town halls

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, and the Minister for Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, led further treaty town hall meetings this week with members of the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce and the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses, as the Government continued its engagement with the business community.

The meetings, held on Monday and Tuesday, were also attended by representatives of HM Customs and the CEO of Business, John Paul Fa.

The sessions followed earlier town halls with other stakeholders and sectors.

A wide range of questions were raised by businesses across different sectors, including practical preparations, customs processes, the movement of goods, business readiness and the publication of further guidance.

Businesses were reminded that traders wishing to operate directly within EU customs systems and transit procedures will generally require both a NIF and an EORI, the latter being the customs identification number used for customs declarations, import and export movements and other customs formalities.

Businesses were also advised that where goods are imported through a customs agent who completes the customs formalities and pays the relevant taxes and duties, including Transaction Tax where applicable, from that agent’s own account on their behalf, they will not require an EORI for those movements.

Those with customs-related queries were advised they may contact HM Customs by email at NCTS@hmcustoms.gov.gi.

The meetings formed part of Government’s continued engagement with the private sector as Gibraltar prepares for the implementation phase of the UK-EU Treaty.

They also provided an opportunity for businesses to raise specific operational concerns directly with ministers and officials.

“The implementation of the Treaty will bring practical changes for businesses, particularly in relation to customs procedures and the movement of goods,” Dr Garcia said.

“That is why it is important that Government continues to engage directly with those who will be affected in their day-to-day operations.”

“It is important to remember that the alternative to the Treaty was not the status quo.”

“It was greater uncertainty, more friction and a far less stable framework for Gibraltar and for our business community.”

“The task now is to ensure that implementation is understood and delivered in the most practical way possible.”

“These further town halls are part of a wider programme of engagement with different sectors of the community.”

“They allow businesses to ask questions directly of Ministers, HM Customs and officials, and they help Government identify where further guidance or clarification is required.”

Ms Arias-Vasquez said: “Our objective is to ensure that businesses are properly informed and supported as Gibraltar prepares for Treaty implementation.”

“The questions raised by Chamber and GFSB members were practical, detailed and constructive, and they will help shape the further guidance we provide.”

“It is important that traders understand what is required if they intend to import directly, including the need for a NIF and EORI where applicable.”

“It is equally important that businesses understand that, where they import through a customs agent who completes the formalities and pays the relevant taxes and duties on their behalf, they will not require an EORI for those movements.”

“The Government will continue to work closely with the Chamber, the GFSB and the wider business community to ensure that businesses have the information they need to prepare with confidence.”