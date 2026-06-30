GSD says border officers ‘left exposed’ amid treaty transition, as Govt rejects ‘empty scare tactics’ 

Borders and Coastguard and Customs officers have been left working in difficult conditions at the frontier in intense summer heat, with uncertainty still surrounding their responsibilities ahead of treaty implementation, the GSD said on Monday.

In a statement, the party said officers had been “left exposed, literally” because of limited shade and ongoing uncertainty over how their roles would change once the treaty comes into effect.

But the criticism drew an immediate reaction from the Gibraltar Government, which accused the GSD of “stirring the pot” at s “crucial milestone” in Gibraltar’s history.

The Government said work on treaty implementation, interim arrangements and contingency plans had been ongoing for several months, with weekly planning meetings involving all stakeholder departments and agencies.

These interim measures were a “necessary and unavoidable” part of Gibraltar’s preparedness for treaty implementation and could not have been done at any other time, No.6 Convent Place added, dismissing what it described as GSD “empty scare tactics”.

The Opposition was reacting to changes at the border, where old infrastructure including canopies that provided shade have been demolished ahead of the July 15 target date for provisional implementation of the treaty.

Joelle Ladislaus, the Shadow Minister for Justice, said the situation at the frontier suggested the Government was still rushing to put arrangements in place despite repeated assurances that it had been ready in April.

“The Government keep saying that they were ready in April for the Treaty to come into effect,” she said.

“As usual, it seems they’ve overstated the position because the reality on the ground is looking very different.”

“The state of the frontier demonstrates that the Government are once again rushing to put things in place at the eleventh hour.”

Mrs Ladislaus said working conditions for Borders and Coastguard Agency and Customs officers had become difficult in recent weeks as temperatures rose, adding that the shade provided was limited and flimsy. She also said Spanish officers appeared to have better facilities nearby.

“The last few weeks have seen temperatures rising and everyone looking for shade and ways to cool off,” she said.

“Unfortunately, for BCA and Customs officers on duty at the frontier, it seems working conditions have been quite difficult given the very limited and flimsy options for shade that they have been provided with amidst the construction site they are working in, especially in relation to their Spanish counterparts, who appear to have a better setup just metres away from our officers.”

The GSD MP added that there was also uncertainty among officers in both agencies because their future roles and responsibilities under the treaty were still not clear.

“The current working conditions are compounded by a prevailing sense of uncertainty for officers of both agencies, for whom shifting and evolving roles and responsibilities under the treaty are not yet clear,” she said.

“The Government have had ample time to prepare law enforcement agencies for the significant changes which are coming under the treaty and it seems that, once again, they have done the minimal so that they can pay lip service, rather than anything meaningful to ease the transition.”

“It seems that for this Government, if the boxes are ticked, the collateral damage doesn’t matter.”

The GSD acknowledged that some disruption to normal working arrangements was to be expected as Gibraltar moves towards treaty implementation but said the impact should be reduced through proper planning.

The party said the Government should address conditions at the frontier as a matter of urgency, both to improve the short-term working environment for officers and to provide clarity on their longer-term duties.

Responding to the Opposition, the Government said given there was no alternative to the essential infrastructure works being done in June, measures had been taken to protect those working outdoors at the frontier.

Officers of the Borders and Coastguards Agency and Customs were on 30-minute rotations to ensure that nobody is working in the sun or heat for too long, No.6 said.

With the works to remove the canopies now complete, temporary shading would be improved, though this was constrained by height requirements for vehicles crossing the frontier, including large coaches.

The Government said it had also conducted a series of stakeholder briefings on the treaty and its contents, including specific briefings for Customs and the BCA, each lasting over two hours and which gave officers of all ranks the opportunity to ask direct questions of the Government and Attorney General.

The Government said it had made “abundantly clear” that there would be no job losses, adding it was investing heavily in the capacities, resources and resilience of all law enforcement agencies, who would also benefit from a new, purpose-built facility in the area of the frontier.

While some roles may change in a “new, modernised relationship” with the EU, the Government said it had full confidence in the professionalism of Gibraltar’s law enforcement agencies to adapt.

“Whilst Ms Ladislaus reduces herself to the GSD’s usual, empty scare tactics warning of ‘collateral damage’, the officers of HM Customs and the BCA can be reassured that there will be nothing of the sort,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“Quite the Opposite, the Government has invested heavily in increased resourcing for all of Gibraltar’s law enforcement agencies, who are vital to the smooth implementation of the treaty.”

“Interim logistical measures cannot be avoided whilst we work hard to deliver on the infrastructural requirements of treaty implementation, which on the Gibraltar side has been completed ahead of schedule.”

“Measures have been taken wherever possible to mitigate the impact of June’s hot weather, within the space and infrastructure constraints in which frontier traffic must operate.”

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the professional officers of HM Customs and the Borders and Coastguard Agency for their vital work in keeping Gibraltar safe and secure as we look forward to a new, better way of going about our business at the border.”