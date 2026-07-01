Chestertons’ Mike Nicholls raises £14,300 for veterans’ charity Alabaré

Chestertons Gibraltar CEO Mike Nicholls has raised £14,300 for veterans' homelessness charity Alabaré after taking part in The Big Sleep at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

The overnight fundraising event brought together over 100 participants who slept outdoors within the cathedral grounds in support of veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Mr Nicholls was the event's highest individual fundraiser, thanks to the generosity of friends, family, clients and businesses in Gibraltar and the UK.

As one of the leading fundraisers, he was invited to a breakfast reception at Mansion House hosted by the Lady Mayoress, Dame Susan Langley, alongside the charity's supporters, sponsors and representatives.

The event itself began with Evensong inside St Paul's Cathedral before participants prepared for the night by laying out sleeping bags, cardboard and makeshift bedding within the cathedral grounds.

The evening included a moving concert by the Salisbury Military Wives Choir and a military band, followed by an opportunity to hear directly from veterans whose lives had been transformed through Alabaré's work.

Two of the veterans speaking during the evening had previously travelled to Gibraltar to work on the restoration of Lord Airey's Battery as part of Alabaré's rehabilitation programme, recalling their time on the Rock with great affection.

Participants were then provided with a light supper before settling down for what proved to be a memorable night.

"The original challenge was simply to spend a night sleeping outdoors," Mr Nicholls said.

"In reality it became much more than that."

"The ground was hard, it was surprisingly warm, the city never really went quiet, we were on the party bus itinerary, bells rang through the night every fifteen minutes and aircraft passed overhead. Sleep was difficult enough.”

"But at around 4.30 in the morning everything changed."

A heavy thunderstorm swept across central London, soaking participants as they tried to shelter from an hour of relentless rain.

"It was impossible not to think about people who sleep rough every night," Mr Nicholls added.

"We knew that, after breakfast, we could return to our families or a warm hotel room, dry our clothes and catch up on sleep. People experiencing homelessness don't have that choice. The storm turned what had been a fundraising event into something far more real."

"I was incredibly proud to be there on behalf of Gibraltar. The generosity shown by friends, family, clients and businesses both in Gibraltar and the UK was simply remarkable.

"The £14,300 raised is a reflection of that generosity, not just my efforts. I cannot thank everyone enough."

"This is an experience I will never forget. It reminded me how fortunate most of us are simply to have somewhere safe and dry to call home. If the funds raised help even a handful of veterans rebuild their lives, every uncomfortable minute was worthwhile."

Alabaré supports people experiencing homelessness, including military veterans, by providing safe accommodation together with specialist support for mental health, wellbeing, employment and independent living.

Anyone who would still like to support Mike's fundraising can visit his Just Giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/mike-nicholls