Business mogul Larisa B Miller unveils revolutionary social streaming platform for Man 62 FC

By Eyleen Gomez

Business powerhouse Larisa B Miller is on the Rock to launch a new streaming platform for local football club Manchester 62 that aims to revolutionise the way football fans engage with their sport and team.

Ms Miller, who is also a director of the club, was introduced to the club by its owner Michael Monsour as he was aware given their work on head injuries and the history of dementia and love of sport in her family it would be of interest.

On the Rock for the first time, and staying with Mr Monsour and his family, she admits she is very passionate about the launch of a groundbreaking social streaming platform developed by her company, Phoenix Global Media Group.

The platform, known as on air now.ai, (www.onairnow.ai) aims to provide a unique and immersive experience for fans around the world.

“This is something that has never been done before,” she said. “We are creating a space where fans can not only access content, but also build meaningful connections with the players and the club they support.”

“A social streaming platform that will allow people to create profiles, see who else is listening, and interact with one another.”

The Manchester 62 channel, which is one of the 20 channels launched on the platform, will offer a 24/7 stream of content, including interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and even personal playlists from the players themselves.

“It’s about giving the fans a deeper understanding of the players, their stories, and their journeys,” she said.

“We want to create that emotional attachment that is so crucial in building a global fan base.”

Adding that “Manchester 62 is a 24/7 channel, so it’s not even looping. They have so much content that these young players are recording.”

On why such a stream she explained that we are now in “an influencer economy” and the way we market and approach branding is changing forever.

“Our traditional means of advertising will never be the way that we approach product sales, the way that we sell our services,” she said.

“It literally will be. How do you build your own brand? What does your social capital look like? and how much of an influencer are you to allow you to be attractive to brands around the world.”

“And this allows fans to be able to understand and engage and form that emotional attachment with players that is so critical in building a global fan base, not just a regional fan base.”

And the reason for AI is because that too is the way the world is moving. The platform has a multitude of ways AI is being used.

“We have AI DJs infused with human DJs... our music channels, the next song is decided on the fly by AI,” she noted.

While also stating that the AI DJ selects the songs it knows the listeners who are currently tuned in will listen to something the strict set list of the traditional DJ did not allow for.

The idea of On Air Now AI, the app of which is currently in Beta and expected to be launched shortly, came to Ms Miller last April. Since then she and her team, who she praised highly, have worked tirelessly to bring the product to fruition.

On the club’s pioneering work in the field of brain health, particularly the use of headband technology to monitor and prevent concussions, she said has the potential to not just impact the young men that are wearing them here, but athletes around the world.

“Every athlete is at risk for some sort of a brain injury, and this allows us to be able to understand and inform the way we look at brain injuries, the way we approach, research, and then ultimately, the way we handle our treatment and so forth,” she said.

While on the Rock she will attend Manchester 62 football games, some of which are being streamed on live TV to nearly 200 countries across the world, apart from Gibraltar where talks to have the games on GFA tv have not been fruitful.

Ms Miller aims to be back in Autumn and spoke highly of her time in Gibraltar stating, “It feels like home. It’s a community. It’s small and intimate.”

“And everyone knows everyone, and that’s just something that I resonate with.”

“I came from a very small town in the middle of Central Pennsylvania so small town communities resonate with me, even though I live in big cities now, I’m between Abu Dhabi and in the US. Back and forth as my companies in both the USA and the UAE,” she added.