Fri 29th Jul, 2022

Businesses scramble to work around water disruption

AquaGib personnel working to restore fresh water supplies to the Rock Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Priya Gulraj
29th July 2022

Water shortages caused by the fire at Power’s Drive Tunnel left businesses scrambling yesterday to make last-minute arrangements to see them through the busy Friday night and the weekend. Areas in Gibraltar were left without water as from Thursday, with concern about the effect this will have on businesses operating through the weekend. The disruption...

