Businesses scramble to work around water disruption
Water shortages caused by the fire at Power’s Drive Tunnel left businesses scrambling yesterday to make last-minute arrangements to see them through the busy Friday night and the weekend. Areas in Gibraltar were left without water as from Thursday, with concern about the effect this will have on businesses operating through the weekend. The disruption...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here