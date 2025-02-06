Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

#BusinessMatters GACO takes rotating European Presidency, Young Enterprise and Startup Grind’s Ziglu event – the week

By Guest Contributor
6th February 2025

Gibraltar’s Association of Compliance Officers (GACO) has joined the European body representing national associations – and is due to take the rotating helm of its presidency next month. In an sector awash with acronyms, GACO has become a member of ENFCO (European Network for Compliance Officers), a grouping of not-for-profit associations for in-house compliance professionals...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Gib treaty negotiators ‘are agreed we’re going to get this deal’, Albares says

Tue 4th Feb, 2025

Local News

MoD highlights Gib’s ‘key’ role in evidence to Commons committee

Wed 5th Feb, 2025

Local News

Revamped WWII tunnels unveiled

Sun 2nd Feb, 2025

Local News

Supreme Court Trial of former senior RGP officer begins

Tue 4th Feb, 2025

Local News

RGP stolen bicycle appeal

Wed 5th Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Gibraltar Festival of Young Musicians celebrates 20 years

6th February 2025

Local News
Police Sergeant denies possession of indecent images of children

6th February 2025

Local News
Jury finds former senior RGP officer not guilty of intending to pervert course of justice

6th February 2025

Features
GibTalks speakers take centre stage in 10th anniversary event

5th February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025